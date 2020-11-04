Province extending Nova Scotia Film and Television Fund to 2025-26

Government is continuing the Nova Scotia Film and Television Production Incentive Fund for the next five years.

The fund was established in 2015 to stimulate and support the production of projects in the province.

The Department of Business says $77.5 million was invested in 162 film and television projects in the past four years, resulting in $292 million in production spending.

Some of the projects funded include the feature film The Lighthouse, TV shows The Curse of Oak Island and This Hour Has 22 Minutes and the Netflix Production Locke and Key.