Province further eases restrictions on long-term care residents

Residents of long-term care homes in Nova Scotia are now able to have off-site day visits with family in their homes.

In a release, Health and Wellness Minister Randy Delorey says, "Residents and their families want more opportunities to connect in ways they could prior to this pandemic and we appreciate their patience while we've taken a careful, phased approach to easing restrictions. It's my hope that getting out with family will bring a much-needed sense of normalcy for residents of long-term care."

The province says off-site visits must be pre-arranged with the facility and a record of trips will be maintained.

Residents will not be required to self-isolate when they return to their facility, so long as they follow key public health measures, including wearing a provided medical mask when required.

The Department of Health says the person accompanying the resident must be screened and be showing no symptoms of COVID-19.

Those who have close contact with the resident must wear a non-medical mask, the resident must not come into contact with someone who is required to self-isolate and overnight visits, or those outside the Atlantic Bubble, or not yet permitted.

Government says individual long-term care homes will work to implement these changes as early as September 28.