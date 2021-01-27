Province gives $2.1M in grants to arts and culture organizations

The provincial government has awarded $2.1 million worth of one-time grants to help arts and culture organizations to adapt and maintain their operations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

89 organizations are benefiting from the grants, including the Cobequid Arts Council Marigold Cultural Centre, which is receiving $35,000, and the Creative Voices of Truro Society, which is receiving $3,569,

The deCoste Entertainment Society Centre in Pictou is receiving $45,000, while the Parrsboro Creative Arts Association will benefit from a $22,665 grant.

The COVID-19 Emergency Support Program for Arts and Culture Organizations was announced in November as a one-time, application-based program to help organizations who either receive Communities, Culture and Heritage operating funding or who regularly receive project funding from the department