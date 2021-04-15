Province gives Aidaen's Place in Yarmouth $125,000

The provincial government is giving a $125,000 grant to Aidaen's Place, a non-profit organization offering mental wellness supports in Yarmouth.

A release says the organization offers peer support, life skills and community development programs, and provides access to daily supports including meals, laundry, clothing, a small library and creative arts studio.

Government says the funds from the federal Safe Restart Agreement will go towards helping Aidaen's Place buy their current building.

Aidaen's Place opened in October 2019 and a team of 22 volunteers currently supports around 15 youth.