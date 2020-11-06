Province gives free training, career support to 350 youth

Government is investing $1.3 million over three years to support youth from communities and groups that are underrepresented in the workforce.

The Department of Labour and Advanced Education says the funding will provide free training, facilitated by NPower Canada, and other assistance to up to 350 youth to prepare them for IT jobs.

Participants will complete a 15-week technical and professional skills training program and will receive mentoring, industry-recognized credentials and career supports that include job placement.

The province says 50 youth will be recruited this fall to begin training in January.