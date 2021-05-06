Province giving $1.9 million to Halifax Partnership

Government is giving Halifax Partnership $1.9 million to support the economic recovery and to position the province as Canada's start-up capital.

A release states the funds will be used over the next three years to support programming and initiatives that will help increase the resilience and competitiveness of Halifax's business community.

The funds will also support enhanced collaboration between start-ups, established businesses and professionals, while assisting newly relocated companies get established more quickly by connecting them to the local workforce, business networks, programs and services.

Halifax Partnership is the city's public-private economic development organization, which accelerates economic growth by selling and marketing Halifax to the world, helping businesses reach their full potential and tracking Halifax's economic progress.