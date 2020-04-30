Province grants permission for landfills to dispose of recyclables

The province's Environment Minister has granted permission for landfills to dispose of recyclables during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a post from Colchester Waste Resource Management, permission was granted Monday, April 27.

The Colchester Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) in Kemptown has not been able to process recyclables since the physical distancing restrictions came into effect, and even temporarily suspended collection of recyclables throughout Colchester County.

Recyclable collection has since resumed, but the MRF is still not operating, so materials have been stored on site.

Colchester Waste Resource Management says the situation of landfilling recyclables is a last resort and would only take place if all avenues were exhausted, adding residents and businesses can choose to store their materials if it can be done safely.

Officials are asking people to continue sorting their recyclables so operations can resume quickly and efficiently as soon as it is safe to do so.

(Colchester Waste Resource Management/Facebook)