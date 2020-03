Nova Scotia has implemented a ban on open fires.

No open fires are allowed in the woods or within 305 metres (1000 feet) of forests.

The ban applies to all open fires, including brush burning, chimineas, fire pits and backyard burning and is in effect until May 15, 2020.

According to a tweet from Nova Scotia Lands & Forestry, the ban was implemented to protect the province's forests during the pandemic.