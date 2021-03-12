Province introduces legislation to allow for open adoption records

The Act to Open Adoption Records in Nova Scotia will take effect as early as April 2022, changing the way the province treats adoption records.

The new legislation, announced today by the provincial government, allows adopted children, once they turn 19, and birth parents to access adoption information if they want to.

The new act will also include the types of information that can be shared with relatives or birth siblings, as well as the definition of a potential birth father.

The delay to next spring is in place to allow the department to make software changes so it can receive this information, and let parties to an adoption six months to apply for a disclosure veto or contact notice.

Parties to an adoption should contact the department's Adoption Disclosure Services Program for more information on their options.

When the legislation is in effect, disclosure vetoes and contact notices will continue to be accepted as long as the identifying information has not already been released.