Province introduces more measures to curb spread of COVID-19

Many services at Nova Scotia hospitals and health centres are being reduced or suspended in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning Wednesday, all elective outpatient visits are cancelled.

In addition, all non-urgent diagnostic imaging appointments will be rescheduled and walk-in x-ray services will be closed.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, and Premier Stephen McNeil announced new measures Tuesday, including no gatherings of more than 50 people.

And beginning Thursday, restaurants are restricted to take-out and delivery only -- that means no in-person dining.

Bars, winery and distillery tasting rooms and craft taprooms must close Thursday, although private liquor stores, craft breweries, wineries and distilleries can continue to sell product from their storefronts.

Access Nova Scotia and Registry of Motor Vehicle Offices are temporarily closing for one week starting Wednesday. The province is also extending the date for driver licences and vehicle registrations expiring in March, April and May to August 31st.

All Municipality of Colchester buildings are closed to the public until further notice to protect against the spread of COVID-19, including recreational facilities.

The County says essential services, like sewer and water maintenance, snow removal, critical road repairs, building inspection, and bill processing, will continue, but adds the application deadline for the Low-Income Municipal Tax Assistance Program has be extended to May 29th.

The Village of Bible Hill has announced public access to the Village Hall, Village Office and Fire Hall is now restricted.

And, the NSLC has reduced its hours.

Effective Wednesday, all NSLC stores will be open 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday to Saturday, opening one hour earlier for seniors and customers who are at higher risk of contracting the virus.

As of Tuesday night, there are now seven positive cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, while more than 900 tests have come back negative.

Nationwide, there have been nearly 600 cases of the virus, with eight deaths and 12 people who have recovered from the illness.

~ With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News