Province investing $1.3 million in food security during third wave of COVID-19

Government is giving $1.3 million to Feed Nova Scotia, Family Resource Centres, and charitable organizations to make sure vulnerable Nova Scotians can access the food they need during the pandemic.

A release says $1 million is going to Feed Nova Scotia to support its approximately 140 food banks and meal programs across the province, and the COVID-19 Food Box program.

Family Resource Centres will receive $200,000 to continue providing food-related support to the families they serve, and $100,000 will go to charitable organizations and smaller food banks not included in the Feed Nova Scotia network.