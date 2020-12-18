Province investing $248,000 to support strong, age friendly communities

The provincial government is supporting 22 organizations who are working to help older Nova Scotians lead healthy and active lives and stay involved in their communities.

These organizations will share in $248,000 in government funding through the Age Friendly Community Grants program.

Applications for funding remain open for organizations that have an idea to help create more age-friendly and inclusive communities, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Province-wide projects are eligible for up to $25,000, while smaller-scale projects can qualify for as much as $10,000.