Province investing $350,000 in additional shelter beds in Halifax

Government is investing $350,000 to add 15 temporary shelter beds to the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre in Halifax.

A release says this new funding brings the shelter system to its highest-ever capacity, after 40 additional shelter beds were added during the initial waves of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The beds will be at the centre's North Park shelter location until the end of 2021.

The Department of Community Services says there are currently 206 beds in the Halifax shelter system.