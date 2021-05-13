Province investing $553,000 in permanent housing for men in Cape Breton

Government is investing $553,000 to provide safe, permanent homes and support services for men exiting homelessness in Sydney.

A release says the Cape Breton Community Housing Association expects to provide supportive housing for six men at its Union Street property in the fall, while continuing to provide supports for eight others at its Margaret Street site.

The province says it will assume the costs of the Margaret Street site from the federal government on July 1st.

Those living at both sites will also have access to clinical care, peer support, addiction services and mental health support.