Province investing $5M in clean technologies in agriculture

Nova Scotia is investing $5 million over two years in projects that increase year-round food production, reduce emissions and reduce the amount of food brought into the province.

A release states the Agriculture Clean Technology Program will help farmers and food processors adopt clean technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve energy efficiency, and extend growing seasons.

Agriculture Minister Keith Colwell says this investment will result in "more food produced here at home."

Government says the program is aimed at supporting small to medium sized projects that will strengthen the food security of Nova Scotians.