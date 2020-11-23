Province investing in technology for at home learning

The provincial government is investing $21.5-million in new computers and technology to support students and teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

32,000 new Chromebooks will be purchased and upgraded Wi-Fi, servers and routers will be installed in schools so students can learn from home.

The Department of Education says the new computers are in addition to the 14,000 devices issued to schools at the beginning of the school year.

The funds are coming from the federal Safe Return to Class Fund.