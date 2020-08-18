Province issues new approvals for aerial pesticide spraying

The Department of Environment has issued three new approvals for aerial pesticide spraying covering 1,498 hectares.

The bulk of the approvals are in Cumberland County, with limited spraying in Colchester, Annapolis, Hants, and Kings counties.

Century Forestry Consultants Limited was given two of the new permits, one for seven sites in Cumberland County and the other for 25 sites across the counties listed above.

J.D. Irving Limited was approved for aerial spraying at 21 sites in Cumberland County.

The full list of properties affected is available on the government's website.

The province says it only approves pesticide spraying using chemicals that have been approved by Health Canada's Pest Management Regulatory Agency.

Companies that want to do pesticide treatments must apply for approvals.

Three previously issued multi-year approvals are also permitted to spray this year.