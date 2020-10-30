Province making an investment in community facilities in Nova Scotia

The provincial government is helping improve cultural and community facilities across Nova Scotia.

The Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage says 36 applications by registered non-for-profit organizations that operate primarily for community, culture and diversity benefit were approved for funding.

Locally, the Atlantic Christian Training Centre/Tatamagouche Centre in Colchester County is receiving $45,000 for roof replacement and heating upgrades and the Upper North River Central Community Centre will upgrade their flooring, windows, doors and insulation with their $28,000 grant.

Government will contribute $45,000 to River John Lions Club in Pictou County to replace the roof and repair the exterior walls, while Ship's Company Theatre in Parrsboro will spend $32,000 to replace the roof and upgrade the entrance and chimney.

In total, the provincial government will invest $910,000 in projects in 2020.