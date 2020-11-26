Province offers grant to Halifax-area businesses ordered closed under new COVID rules

Nova Scotia is offering financial support for Halifax-area businesses that have been ordered closed under the province's new COVID-19 restrictions.

Business Minister Geoff MacLellan said today the province will offer a one-time grant of up to $5,000 to small, independently owned dine-in restaurants, bars, and fitness and leisure centres.

The province ordered those businesses closed for at least two weeks, effective today, following a rise in COVID-19 infections across the Halifax region.

Businesses can use the grant money for any operational expense such as wages and supplies.

To be eligible, businesses must have been operating since March 15.

There is no cap on annual revenues.

The province reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 today, including 12 in the Halifax area, one in the northern health zone and one in the western zone.