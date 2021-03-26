Province & Ottawa investing in Acadia Laboratory for Agri-food and Beverage

Two levels of government are adding to their support of Nova Scotia's alcoholic beverages sector.

A release states Nova Scotia is providing $145,950 and Ottawa is providing $99,500 toward new equipment at the Acadia Laboratory for Agri-food and beverage.

The new gear will provide new and improved testing services that measure alcohol content, chemistry and sugar of beverages, and will allow the lab to provide analysis of nutrients, micro-biology and yeast for craft beer, spirits and cider on top of the analysis already available for wine.

The Department of Agriculture says the lab analysis will help producers meet regulatory requirements, get their products ready sooner for export markets, guarantee accurate labeling and ensure quality of taste and shelf stability.

The funds will also assist the Acadia lab in achieving ISO accreditation, meaning samples will no longer have to be sent out of province for testing.