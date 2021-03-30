Province, Ottawa investing more than $24 million in modular classrooms

The provincial and federal governments are investing more than $24 million to buy modular classrooms for five Halifax area schools.

A release states 47 of the units will be purchased for the Halifax Regional Centre for Education and built at Park West School, Basinview Drive Community School, Fairview Heights Elementary, Grosvenor-Wentworth Park Elementary, and Clayton Park Junior High.

Government says the modular classrooms, which include washrooms, are a flexible option to respond to future enrollment growth and space pressures at the schools.

They differ from portables as they can be connected to the current school by a hallway and have washroom facilities within the structure.

Ottawa is investing $20 million in the project, while the province is on the hook for $4 million.