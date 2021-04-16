Province partners with Ottawa to expand provincial wound management program

The provincial and federal governments have partnered to expand the provincial wound management program.

A release says the program helps manage pressure injuries and complex wounds in continuing care, and the expansion will include ongoing education and clinical support provided by wound-care clinicians.

The Health Association of Nova Scotia will hire a wound-care consultant for each health-care zone and a program co-ordinator to implement the program, which is slated to cost $675,000 in year one, and $660,000 annually in year two and onwards.

Government says the program includes consultation for challenging wounds, sector education to prevent and manage pressure injuries, and a team-based approach to implement best practices.