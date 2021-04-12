Province pledges $11.5 million to support vulnerable Nova Scotians

Nova Scotia has pledged $11.5 million in funding from the Federal Safe Restart Agreement to groups and organizations that support vulnerable Nova Scotians.

A release says $3.5 million went to the Salvation Army for the Nova Scotia COVID Relief Fund, which will help about 8,000 lower-income households catch up on their heating and power bills.

$680,000 was earmarked for renovations to expand services to Pictou County Roots for Youth, Viola's Place in New Glasgow and Cape Breton Community Housing Organization.

Government says $205,000 went toward three housing locators positions, one of which will be shared between Halifax and Colchester County.