Province providing funds for mental help and addictions support in Mi'kmaw communities

The provincial government is giving $750,000 to help Mi'kmaw communities and organizations provide more mental health and addictions support.

The Department of Health and Wellness says the 13 Mi'kmaw communities will each receive equal grants of $50,000 with $50,000 also going to the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre and the Native Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counselling Association.

Government also announced a one-time funding initiative of $50,000 for the Enhanced Home Visiting Program that is delivered by Public Health.

The province says the funding comes from the Gambling Awareness Foundation of Nova Scotia.