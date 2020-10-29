Province providing property tax relief to owners of hotels, motels and inns

Operators of hotels, motels and inns are getting a break on their 2020-21 commercial property tax.

Government says the Tourism Accommodations Real Property Tax Rebate Program will cut property tax by 25% for qualified operators.

A business is eligible if it has lost at least 30% of accommodation revenue for the period of April 1 to October 31 this year compared to the same period in 2019.

Eligible businesses must meet the provincial definition of a roofed accommodation, be registered as a host, have more than five rooms, and must have paid their taxes in full.

The program opens November 16th.