Province reports additional cases of COVID-19

The province has announced an additional six cases of COVID-19.

In a media release issued late Saturday afternoon, the Nova Scotia government says the province has nine confirmed cases and 12 presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus, for a total of 21.

Six new cases were identified Friday, March 20. All are travel-related.

The release goes on to say the original hospitalized case has been released and is recovering at home. One of the other confirmed cases is hospitalized.

The cases are located across the province and those affected range in age from late-teens to mid-70's.

The provincial government also announced Saturday that dentists can no longer practice dentistry in their offices unless they deem it necessary to perform an emergency dental procedure.

This latest measure is an order under the Health Protection Act.