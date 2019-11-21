Province reports strong camping season at provincial parks

The provincial government says camping park attendance was up three per cent over last year at the end of August.

A press release from the Department of Lands and Forestry says camper nights fell 39 per cent for the month of September due to cancelled reservations from Hurricane Dorian.

However, the department says camper nights have gone up about 30 per cent in the past five years.

The 2019 season totalled 79,738 camper nights and more than 220,000 visitors.