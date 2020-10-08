Province seeking public input on phase two of new Traffic Safety Act

Government is seeking public input on vehicle regulations, the second phase of the province's draft regulations under the new Traffic Safety Act.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (TIR) says some of the new regulations will update vehicle definitions, change insurance requirements and align Nova Scotia with federal standards for vehicle equipment.

The proposed vehicle regulations are available online for public feedback until November 6.

The Traffic Safety Act will take effect following the public review phase and the completion of upgrades to the Registry of Motor Vehicles computer system.