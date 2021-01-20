Province seeks input from woodland owners

The province has launched an online survey to take the pulse of the more than 30,000 private woodland owners.

The Department of Lands and Forestry says the three-week survey is intended to help government better understand the needs, values, interests and motivations for private land use and management practices.

Online focus groups will also be held this winter and the results will inform the development and delivery of government programs, and the advancement of environmental, social and economic goals.

Government says survey answers will be kept confidential and will not be tied to an individual's name or location.