Province selects jury for Art Gallery Design Competition

The province has named a jury to adjudicate the design competition for the new Art Gallery of Nova Scotia.

A release says the seven qualified professionals will choose from the submissions of three design teams selected as finalists out of the original group of 46 applicants.

Final conceptual designs are due to be submitted on September 15, at which point the public will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the designs before the jury meets in early October.

Viewing the designs will take place in person at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia and online, and public feedback will be considered in the development of the project.

A release states the federal government has committed an investment of $30 million to the project through the New Building Canada Fund - Provincial-Territorial infrastructure Component, National and Regional Projects.

The Province of Nova Scotia has committed $70 million to the project.