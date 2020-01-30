Province sets up website with coronavirus info

The Nova Scotia government has set up a website with information about the coronavirus.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, says "While the risk to Canadians and Nova Scotians remains low, it is important to share accurate information about novel coronavirus."

At this time there are no cases of novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia and no transmission of the virus anywhere in Canada.

Dr. Strang says, "I want to assure all Nova Scotians that public health officials here in Canada, and around the world, are working together and that the provincial health system has the necessary screening, testing and infection control protocols in place."

There are three confirmed cases in Canada with two in Ontario and one in British Columbia.

Government says the risk to Nova Scotians remains low.