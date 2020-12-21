Province supporting affordable housing in HRM

The Government of Nova Scotia along with the federal and municipal government are supporting the creation of more than fifty new affordable housing units in the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM).

The province says the Rapid Housing Initiative in HRM will focus on people who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of homelessness, including Mi'kmaq woman and their children, African Nova Scotians and people with physical disabilities.

Ottawa is investing $8.7 million to the project, while the provincial government will provide more than $1.8 million to help ensure the long-term sustainability of three projects.

Adsum for Women and Children, the North End Community Health Association and the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre will work with the HRM on the three projects.