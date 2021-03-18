Province supporting foster families

Full-time foster families in Nova Scotia will receive a one-time payment of $5,000 under the Because You Care Foster Family initiative.

Minister of Community Services Karen Regan made the announcement on Thursday, while also committing to redesign the province's foster care system to better support those in care and foster families.

The Department of Community Services says Nova Scotia needs a total of 1,000 families to ensure a safe and loving home is available for vulnerable children in their own communities when they need it.

To add the around 500 more full-time foster families needed, government will give each approved new family the $5,000 payment until the goal is reached.

Nova Scotia has approximately 520 full-time foster parents and around 1,000 children in care at any given time.