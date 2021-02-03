Province supporting four affordable housing developments and repairs to low-income housing

Government will invest $5.7 million to help create 109 units of affordable housing and $2 million in extra funding for the low-income home repair and adaptation program.

A release states $3 million is going toward 51 units through Compass Nova Scotia Co-operative Homes Ltd. in Halifax, and $1.7 million will be spent on 25 units through the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia in Dartmouth.

$650,000 has been earmarked for 27 units in Yarmouth, along with $350,000 for seven units through the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society.

The extra funding for the Low-Income Home Repair and Adaptation Program will go towards work on at least 150 homes across the province.