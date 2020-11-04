Province supporting municipalities through COVID-19 pandemic

The province is giving municipalities $67.5 million to help lessen the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government says the funds through the Safe Restart Agreement are to help meet operating costs while municipalities are bringing in lower revenue while also paying for COVID-19 infection prevention measures.

The funding includes $10-million for road paving and $500,000 for personal protective equipment.

In June, the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities indicated local governments could have a $66.5 million revenue shortfall because of the pandemic.