Province tightens restrictions on travelers from Newfoundland & Labrador

Government has imposed a two-week isolation period for anyone entering Nova Scotia from Newfoundland and Labrador.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang made the announcement on Tuesday, citing a recent spike in cases in that province.

As of Wednesday, people from Newfoundland and Labrador must complete the Nova Scotia Safe Check-in form before arriving and self-isolate for 14 days when they arrive.

Some workers who travel for their jobs, people completing a child custody agreement, and those traveling for essential health services are exempt from the order.

Public Health says those traveling to participate in a court proceeding must self-isolate, except to attend the proceeding.