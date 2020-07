Health and Wellness Minister Randy Delorey is set to announce details of a review of the COVID-19 outbreak at Northwood's Halifax campus today.

The announcement will be livestreamed on the government's website at 1 p.m.

Nova Scotia has recorded 63 deaths due to COVID-19, with 53 of them at Northwood.

The outbreak at the facility began in April, with over 345 staff and residents having confirmed cases.