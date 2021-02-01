iHeartRadio
Province transfers 9.3 hectares of land to Dykeland Lodge in Windsor

The provincial government has sold 9.3 hectares (23 acres) of land to Dykeland Lodge in Windsor for $1.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Chuck Porter said Monday the transfer of the vacant property on College Road supported the lodge's proposal to build a new facility that includes community housing.

A release states the land is valued at just over $600,000 and had no other proposed uses.

Dykeland Lodge is a government funded, not-for-profit long-term care facility that is home to 111 seniors receiving ongoing long-term care.

