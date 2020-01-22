Province updates regulations to support more options for responsible gambling

The provincial government says new regulations will modernize the Voluntary Self Exclusion program to support responsible gambling.

Government says about 1,909 people are currently enrolled in the program, which has been managed by Casino Nova Scotia since 1995.

In addition to the current lifetime exclusion option, participants can pick shorter options ranging from three to six months.

The new reinstatement process includes a seven-day waiting period at the end of that term and completion of reinstatement requirements before being allowed to re-enter a casino.

The province says anyone in the casino who violates their agreement in the program forfeit any winnings.

Patricia Arab, Minister responsible for Part II of the Gaming Control Act, says, "We heard that only having the lifetime ban option was a barrier for people thinking about enrolling in the program, as was the onerous process for reinstatement."

She says the updated regulations are consistent with other provinces in Canada and best practices.