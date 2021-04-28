Provincewide shutdown begins in Nova Scotia, officials report 75 new COVID-19 cases

Nova Scotia is reporting 75 new cases of COVID-19 today as a provincewide lockdown begins to curb a recent surge in infections.



The new figure is slightly lower compared to the record 96 cases reported on Tuesday.



Sixty-seven of the new infections reported Wednesday are in the Halifax area, six are in the eastern zone, and the western and northern health zones each have one new case.

Nova Scotia has 489 active reported infections.

The two-week lockdown has closed all schools and non-essential indoor services across the province.

Meanwhile, the Royal Canadian Navy and the Army are deploying about 75 members today to assist at provincial COVID-19 testing centres.

The help had been requested by the province.