Provincial campsite bookings begin in April

Camping reservations for Nova Scotia provincial parks can be made starting April 6th, 7th and 8th.

The province says a schedule of when campgrounds open their reservations is posted on the new provincial parks website.

Most of the 20 camping and 130 day-use and beach parks will open Victoria Day weekend, with the rest opening in June.

Public Health restrictions around COVID-19 may change the start time of reservations, park openings and services offered.