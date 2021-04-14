Provincial commemorative service scheduled for Prince Philip

A multi-faith memorial service for Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, will be held on Saturday.

The service, which is not open to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions, will begin at 3 p.m. at the Cathedral Church of All Saints in Halifax.

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died on April 9th at the age of 99.

Anyone wishing to view the service online can stream it on the Lieutenant Governor's Facebook page or Youtube Channel.