Provincial, Truro reps begin work on plan to manage deer population

Representatives of the Town of Truro and the Department of Lands and Forestry met last week to begin work on the Deer Management Implementation Plan.

The two sides started to develop the Terms of Reference for the committee, including a meeting schedule, timelines, and communication plan.

Provincial officials were joined by town staff and members of Council for the meeting on Friday.

The town says in a release that the plan will help council develop a proper operating budget to implement deer management initiatives and ensure adequate resources are available.

Part of the plan will be working with the community on individual initiatives to reduce the population and will be heavily dependent on changing the human/deer interactions that currently exist.

The group will continue to formalize the committee and meet every two weeks moving forward.