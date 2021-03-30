Public asked for assistance locating patient missing from a Dartmouth hospital

Nova Scotia Health is asking the public for help locating 57-year old Tina Marie Hiles.

A release states Hiles is missing from a Dartmouth hospital and her risk increases with the length of time she is away from treatment.

Hiles is described as standing 4'11" tall and weighing 166 lbs with brown eyes and buzzed, short grey-black hair and was last seen wearing light grey tights, a dark grey jacket and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tina Marie Hiles is asked to contact police.