Public feedback sought on administrative regulations of new Traffic Safety Act

Nova Scotians can now provide feedback on draft administrative regulations in the new Traffic Safety Act.

The province says these regulations cover areas including fees, issuing of identity and driver licence cards and impounding vehicles.

The proposed administrative changes will be available online for public feedback until Monday May 24th.

To date, government has received more than 1,000 comments on draft regulations.

The new Traffic Safety Act was passed in 2018 and will replace the Motor Vehicle Act after the public review phase and upgrades to the Registry of Motor Vehicles computer system are complete.