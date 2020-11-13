Public Health advising of potential COVID-19 exposure at a Halifax bar, Tim Hortons in Bedford

Public Health is advising the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at The Local Restaurant and Bar in Halifax and a Tim Horton in Bedford this week.

Patrons at the restaurant at 2037 Gottingen Street in Halifax between 4:00 p.m. Monday and 2:00 a.m. Tuesday should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 that could develop up to and including November 23rd.

Customers of Tim Hortons in Bedford Commons (36 Verdi Drive) in Bedford between 6:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. on Thursday may develop symptoms of COVID-19 up to an including November 26th.

Anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms is asked to self-isolate and complete the online self-assessment or call 811 to book a COVID-19 test.