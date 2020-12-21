Public Health expands automated process for COVID-19 test results

Nova Scotians will have the option of receiving a phone call with their negative COVID-19 test results as of Tuesday.

Anyone tested is asked to provide an e-mail and/or phone number, along with a health card or student/military ID which will be needed to retrieve the results.

Only patients with a valid Nova Scotia health card (MSI) can receive an e-mail auto-notification.

The province says staff from Public Health and Service Nova Scotia will contact patients who cannot be reached after an e-mail and two auto-calls or those without a valid health card or student/military ID.

Public Health will continue to contact those who test positive with any additional instructions needed.