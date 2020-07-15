Public health hosting immunization clinics for Grade 7s from 2019-20 school year

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) is again advising that Grade 7 students from the 2019-2020 school year will be able to get up-to-date on immunizations at clinics through August.

The second round of clinics for this past school year were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and response.

Planning is still underway with details posted on the Public health website, while families will receive information from their schools.

The NSHA says the decline in COVID-19 activity means more team members are now available to host and run the clinics.

A number of steps are being taken to reduce the risk of any COVID-19 transmission at the clinics, including ensuring access to handwashing and hand sanitizer, as well as regular cleaning according to the same guidelines used at other medical clinics.

Students will also get to make appointments for the clinics, to help with the number of people present at any one time and also make it easier for families to accommodate.