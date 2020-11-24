Public Health lists 16 more locations across Halifax for possible COVID-19 exposure

Nova Scotia Public Health has announced another sixteen locations for possible COVID exposure across Halifax.

The list is mainly restaurants between November 15th and 20th, but also includes the Halifax Shopping Centre Food Court between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Possible exposure may also have occurred at the Cineplex Scotiabank Theatre in Bayer's Lake for the 6:45 p.m. showing of Freaky on November 16th and the 10 p.m. showing of Honest Thief on Friday.

Public Health is asking that anyone who visited or worked at these locations on the specified date and time to immediately self-isolate and contact 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

November 15th:

• The Stubborn Goat Gastropub (1579 Grafton St, Halifax) between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

• The Old Triangle Irish Alehouse (5136 Prince St, Halifax) between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 29.

November 16th:

• Cineplex Scotiabank Theatre, “Freaky” (190 Chain Lake Dr, Halifax) for 6:45 p.m. showtime.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 30.

November 17th:

• Head Shoppe Halifax Shopping Centre (7001 Mumford Rd, Halifax) between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and Nov. 19 between 1:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

• Garden Café (5475 Clyde St, Halifax) between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1.

November 18th:

• Head Shoppe Lower Sackville (745 Sackville Dr, Lower Sackville) between 10:15 a.m. and 12:00 noon.

• Shanti Hot Yoga (5508 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax) between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 2.

November 19th:

• Shanti Hot Yoga (5508 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax) between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

• Barrington Steakhouse (1662 Barrington St, Halifax) between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

• Durty Nelly’s Irish Pub (1645 Argyle St, Halifax) between 9:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

• Halifax Alehouse (1717 Brunswick St, Halifax) between 10:30 p.m. to close.

• Kai Brady’s aka. The Fickle Frog (5679 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax) on Nov. 19 between 10:30 p.m. to close.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3.

November 20th:

• Halifax Shopping Centre Food Court (7001 Mumford Rd, Halifax) between 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

• Cineplex Scotiabank Theatre, Theatre 17, “Honest Thief” (190 Chain Lake Dr, Halifax) for 10:00 p.m. showtime.

• Cora Breakfast and Lunch aka Cora’s (1535 Dresden Rd, Halifax) between 7:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

• Boston Pizza (1858 Granville St, Halifax) between 7:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

• Stillwell Freehouse (2534 Agricola St, Halifax) between 9:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.