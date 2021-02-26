Public health lists five more Halifax-area businesses for possible exposure to COVID-19

Five more businesses in the Halifax area have been listed for possible exposure to COVID-19.

Public Health says anyone who worked at or visited the Walmart on Mumford Road in Halifax or the Dollarama in Spryfield between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on February 19th should book a COVID-19 test immediate.

Anyone affected is only required to self-isolate while awaiting test results if they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Public Health also flagged the Chebucto Inn Restaurant between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on February 13th, as well as The Wooden Monkey in Halifax between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and the Cha Baa Thai in Bedford between 6:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., both on February 19th.

Those affected are required to self-isolate regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.